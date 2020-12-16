Delta State Govt. to inaugurate N4.2bn Ogheye floating market in March 2021– Commissioner

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, Dec. 16, 2020 Delta Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, says the N4.2 billion Ogheye Ultra Modern Concrete Floating Market Project in Warri North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state will be inaugurated in March 2021.

Augoye stated this when members of the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by its Chairman, Mr Dominic Adewole, paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said that at project’s completion it would positively impact the economy of the communities in the LGA, the state’s economy and the economy of the neighboring Ondo State.

He said that the project had its peculiarity as it could serve for tourist centre being equipped with the state-of-the-art facility, create jobs and boost economic activities of the state.

He said that the project was being handled by three ministries.

“Ministry of works is responsible for constructing the platform, Ministry of Housing is to build the stores and the project will be handed over to the ministry of Trade and Investments which will finally deliver it to the LGA.

“It is a sight to behold and it is going to cost the state government about N4.2 billion.

“It is a market we intend completing by March 2021 and, as we speak, the platform is almost completed, the materials for the open and lock up stores are ready.

“The 80 meters by 70 meters floating platform is about 95 per cent completed and on the platform we are going to have 90 lock up stores and 86 open stores.

“It is on top of water and it is tied in such a way that no matter the waves the platform remains stable.

“The market has been there for many years but built with planks which were renewed every six months, so, we want to put a permanent structure in that place.

“And from the project site to Ondo state is about 15 minutes by speed boat. The market is not for people from the state alone. People from Ondo will also patronise the market,” he said.

Augoye said that given the aesthetics the project, when completed, could serve as tourist centre, adding that the state government might have to provide transport speed boats for tourists who wished to visit the market.

He noted that at completion, the local and state economy would be impacted, stating that the major occupation and business of the people in the community was fishing.

“To curb waste, the market will have fish preservation facilities and fish processing and drying equipment.

“Also a police post will be put in place amidst 24-hour power supply to ensure security at the market.

“The market is all encompassing, with the state-of-the-art facilities including public toilets.

“It will be of great economic value and for jobs creation for all players including people from Ondo state,” he said.

The commissioner commended the leadership of the correspondents chapel while pledging to partner newsmen to deepen development in the state.

Earlier, Adewole said that the visit was aimed at strengthening the partnership between government and the correspondents in the state.

He reminded the commissioner that the chapel had been in the centre of the great achievements of the ministry in the area of roads constructions and the numerous successes recorded by the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

