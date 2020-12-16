Don task surveyors on unity, mutual respect towards Nigeria’s speedy development

By Grace Alegba

Lagos, Dec. 16, 2020 A Former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Emeritus Prof. Francis Fajemirokun, has called on surveyors to shun strife and unite to pursue goals that addresses underdevelopment to transform Nigeria.

Fajemirokun, made the call on Wednesday at the Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos Branch themed “The Surveying Profession in Nigeria: Past, Present and Future’’.

He said the recurring face-off between government and non-government surveyors and between NIS and the Surveyors’ Council of Nigeria (SURCON) was a major setback for the growth of the practice in Nigeria.

He said that the clash in interests must be addressed through harmony and mutual respect between all surveying professionals from all sectors of the economy to guarantee a bright future for the profession.

“There are associations and societies with membership that is over 25,000 and they manage to be cohesive. We are about 3,000 and we seem to be in disarray.

“The future can and should be bright. But we have made some suggestions. The key to success, which will drive all other inputs for success is the settlement of the differences between surveyors in government and those in private sector.

“The division must stop and we must henceforth see one another as partners in progress,” he said.

Fajemirokun called for amendments to SURCON enacted over 30 years ago to remove conflicts and some grey areas causing disaffection and also stagnating mapping in Nigeria.

He urged the NIS must not relent in its effort to bring about the establishment of a National Policy on Surveying and Mapping to define Surveying and Geo-information goals and objectives.

He gave a detailed history of the evolution of surveying from pre-colonial era through various stages, and the practice being made better except for the lack of unity among the various bodies.

“There is no reason why we cannot have a revised law passed by National Assembly to take care of the shortcomings of the existing law.

“Our lack of unity has negatively affected the profession, and we must unite now,’’ he said.

He called on indigenous surveyors to form conglomerates to be able to take big jobs while urging them to abide by the ethics of the profession.

The don also called on all tiers of government to recognise the importance of surveying in the nation’s development, noting that, survey data was the most important aspect of development which must not be neglected.

Earlier, Mr Adesina Adeleke, Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos Branch said the branch had suspended a member for six months due to unethical practice to sanitise the profession.

“He practiced unethically, unprofessionally, he did several jobs and he put other people’s numbers. He generates numbers, numbers are supposed to be collected on each job from the office of the Surveyor General.

“He failed to collect statutory beacon number, he failed to pay the practice fees, that was why he was sanctioned and for the next six months starting from January 1, he is not going to practice anywhere in the South West,” Adeleke said.

Reeling out achievements of the branch, he added that technology had made survey practice easier and was making it better.

