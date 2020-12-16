Fayemi names new Surveyor-General, Auditor-General for Ekiti

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0

By Ariwodola Idowu
Ado Ekiti, Dec. 16, 2020, The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of Mr Samuel Ibidunmoye as the new Surveyor-General of the state.

The governor also approved the appointment of Mr Victor Adeuya as the new Auditor- General.

The approvals were known in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, via a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The appointment of the new Auditor-General was confirmed by the State House of Assembly on Wednesday, the statement said.
He will take over from the current Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Kayode, who is retiring next Monday.

The two appointments, according to the statement, take effect from Monday, Dec. 21.

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.