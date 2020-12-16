Human trial approved for Indian mRNA vaccine candidate

New Delhi, Dec. 15, 2020 An Indian pharmaceutical firm has been given permission to carry out human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine developed together with a U.S. firm and the Indian Government.

The vaccine uses mRNA technology, similar to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which is already in use in several countries but does not require extreme cold storage conditions, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited’s vaccine candidate HGCO19 has been developed with U.S.-based HDT Bio Corporation and the Indian Government’s Department of Biotechnology.

“This vaccine, if it comes into existence, will be maintainable at normal cold chain conditions in a normal fridge,’’ VK Paul, Chairman of the National Taskforce on COVID-19, said at a press briefing.

Apart from exceptions in some niche industries, India and most developing countries do not have the national cold-chain infrastructure in place to distribute at extremely cold temperatures in the Pfizer vaccine’s case this would need to be minus 70 degrees Celsius.

There are currently six vaccine candidates undergoing human trials in India, Paul said.

Three vaccine candidates have so far approached India’s drugs regulatory authority for approval.

These vaccines have been developed by AstraZeneca; Bharat Biotech and the third by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Health Ministry officials said in early December that early approval for any or more candidates by India’s drugs regulatory authority could come within weeks.

The Indian Government has said it plans to immunise 300 million of its 1.3 billion population in an initial phase, including frontline health workers and the elderly.

