Islamic kidnappers of 333 Schoolboys Calls Katsina Governor Masari on Phone

The insurgents who abducted more than 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, have contacted the Katsina state government.

The governor of the Northwestern Nigeria State, Aminu Masari, stated this when he briefed the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, in Daura on Monday.

Armed bandits had stormed the school on Friday night and abducted the students after a gun duel with the police the same day Buhari arrived in the state.

Presidential aide Garba Shehu in a statement said the the governor briefed President Buhari on the progress made so far to rescue the students unharmed.

Mr. Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity said: “President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday in Daura, Katsina State, received more briefing on children kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, with an assurance from Governor Aminu Bello Masari of steady progress to bring them out unharmed.

“The Governor, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of the state, Manir Yakubu, said the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already on pertaining to safety and return to their homes.

“Governor Masari also noted that security agencies had located the position of the children.

“The Governor said the President was fully committed to the rescue of the school children, adding that it was only appropriate to visit the President and give him more details of rescue efforts.”

By Abel Ejikeme

Like this: Like Loading...