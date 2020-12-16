Kano Scholarship Board Executive Secretary resigns

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, Dec. 16, 2020 Alhaji Abubakar Zakari, the Executive Secretary of Kano State Scholarship Board has resigned his position held for the past one and a half years.

Zakari announced his resignation while handing over the affairs of the board to the Director of Administration and General Services, Nasiru Kawu, on Tuesday in Kano.

He said his decision was to enable him contest for the chairmanship of Tarauni Local Government Area.

He said he achieved a lot during his stay in office, especially the introduction of e-payment and increase in student’s scholarship award.

“During my stay, the board was able to settle the pending tuition fees of some of Kano students who graduated from some universities in Egypt,” he said.

Zakari commended staff of the board for their support especially towards the welfare of the students.

“I pray and hope that my successor will do better in terms of students’ scholarship in Kano state,” he said.

Earlier, the State’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Hajiyq Mariya Bunkure, commended Zakari for ensuring the payment of pending tuition fees for some students that studied abroad.

