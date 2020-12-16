Nigeria’s weak security agents managed to rescue only 15 out of 337 kidnapped boys

Nigeria’s weakened security agents say that at least 15 students kidnapped by gunmen from a school in northern Nigeria were rescued by the military, a state government official said.

One other student was rescued by the police while another escaped from the kidnappers, Abdu Labaran, a spokesman for Katsina Governor Aminu Masari, said by phone on Tuesday.

At least 337 students were reported missing after gunmen attacked a boys’ boarding school in the northern state of Katsina.

“The government is not into any negotiations with the bandits. It’s also not ready to negotiate, as doing so would amount to capitulation and this would encourage the bandits,” Labaran said.

Armed assailants entered the town of Kankara on Dec. 11 and opened fire before entering the boys’ school, causing students and staff to flee while an unknown number were forcefully taken away.

Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for the kidnap, Abuja-based Daily Trust reported on Tuesday, citing an audio clip it said was released by the leader, Abubakar Shekau.

