Putin Dumps Trump, Congratulates Biden after Electoral College Victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the US election, after Biden won the Electoral College vote that officially determines the US presidency.

Forty two days after the US election, the Russian leader wished his incoming counterpart “every success” and “a conviction” that the two nuclear superpowers would resolve problems of global security “despite differences.”

The Kremlin had said it would wait for the official results of the election before commenting on its outcome, even as other nations congratulated Biden on the win in the days after the Nov. 3 vote.

Putin wished Biden success and expressed confidence that “Russia and the US, which bear special responsibility for global security and stability, can, despite their differences, really contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is currently facing.”

He added that “Russian-American cooperation based on the principles of equality and mutual respect would meet the interests of the peoples of both countries and the entire international community.”

“For my part, I am ready for interaction and contacts with you,” Putin said.

The delay in recognising the leader of the free world seems to stem from a fundamental clash in worldview between Putin and Biden.

Ties between the US and Russia have hit post-Cold War lows in recent years, exacerbated by Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, the conflict in eastern Ukraine and allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

