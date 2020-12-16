Rev. Peter Jatau Archbishop of Kaduna dies at 89 — Director

By Jessica Onyegbula

Abuja, Dec. 16, 2020 The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), on Wednesday, announced the death of the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Most Rev. Peter Jatau, at the age of 89.

The CSN, who made this known in a statement by the Rev. Fr Mike Umoh, National Director, CSN, in Abuja, said Jatau. who was 57 years as a priest and 48years as a bishop, died on Wednesday, at St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital, Kaduna, after a brief illness.

Archbishop Jatau was born on August 5th, 1931 in Marsa Kaje in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Nigeria.

He was ordained a Priest of Kaduna Archdiocese on July 7, 1963 and ordained a Bishop on November 5, 1972.

