Stanbic IBTC Employs Fresh Hands to Deliver World-Class Financial Services

A member of Standard Bank Group, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has absolved unique digitally savvy persons into the company to drive its digital transformation journey.

The new workers officially employed after the completion of their six-week virtual classroom training in basic banking courses under the Stanbic IBTC Graduate Trainee programme.

A graduation ceremony was held for them on Monday, December 7, 2020. The batch was under the stream 18, who had both theory and practical experiences.

Expressing his satisfaction on successful completion of the programme, the CEO of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Mr Demola Sogunle, congratulated the trainees and said, “We are ushering our graduate trainees into the world of emerging technologies.”

“Seasoned subject experts in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data, Cloud and Blockchain technology have interacted with the trainees for optimum results.

“Stanbic IBTC is a digital financial services organisation; the future of work is digital, and Stanbic IBTC is prepared for this future,” he added.

Mr Sogunle, who mentioned that this year’s programme attracted unique digitally savvy candidates, noted that their digital mastery would help position them to drive a digitalised future. He applauded their hard work, creative minds and tenacity.

Speaking at the event, Country Head, Human Capital of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Ms Funke Amobi, said, “We are delighted to lead you into a new world. Your level of intelligence has been amazing to see during this training period. I am certain that your inclusion to the team will be of great advantage in delivering world-class financial services.”

She advised the DigiTAPpers, the group’s maiden edition of the Digital Talent Acquisition Programme (DigiTAP 1) launched earlier this year, to keep honing their intellectual capabilities and be ready to take responsibilities as they joined the Stanbic IBTC team.

Ms Amobi reiterated that upholding the group’s values, vision, and mission was paramount as they became part of the team.

In addition to the six weeks of intensive knowledge-driven training, the trainees underwent a two-week digital masterclass and digital immersion sessions to prepare them for the workforce adequately.

