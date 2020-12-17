Adamawa State Govt fixes Dec. 23 for Hama Bachama Coronation – Official

By Muhammad Adam

Yola, Dec. 16, 2020 The Adamawa Government has fixed Dec. 23 for the Coronation and presentation of staff of office to the 29th Hama Bachama, Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila.

Chief Joel Madaki, Chairman, Organising Committee of the Coronation, made the disclosure at a press conference organised by the Bachama Traditional Council on Wednesday in Yola.

Madaki said that the development followed the approval of the appointment of the Hama Bachama by Gov Ahmadu Fintiri.

” Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, has approved and fixed December 23, 2020, for the Coronation and presentation of the staff of office to the 29th Hama Bachama.

” We should not be oblivious of the fact that we have entered the second wave of COVID-19 and it is real. We plead with all and sundry to observe the COVID-19 protocols during the occasion ,” Madaki said.

He said that Bwatiye people, otherwise known as Bachama race, have a rich cultural heritage that would displayed at the Coronation, while urging the people of the Kingdom to maintain peace and order, during and after the occasion, as well as extend their hands of fellowship to their visitors.

Naija247news recalls that the appointment of Shaga, the 29th Hama Bachama, was sequel to the death of Honest Irmiya, the 28th Hama Bachama, on June 28.

The new Hamma Bachama, 66, retired in 2014 as Assistant Commander-General of Narcotics, and Director, Administration and Finance, at the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

