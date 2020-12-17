Akwa Ibom govt. lauds FEC for approving Ibom Deep seaport project

By Isaiah Eka

Uyo, Dec 17, 2020 The Akwa Ibom Government has commended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approving the construction of the Ibom Deep seaport project for the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, gave the commendation in a statement in Uyo on Thursday.

Ememobong said that the state government deeply appreciated the gesture from the members of FEC, led by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo.

He said the state government also commended the Minister of Transport, the Nigerian Ports Authority, other agencies and every official of the Federal Government involved in the landmark decision.

The commissioner also commended the Technical Committee for the implementation of the Deep seaport led by Mrs Mfon Usoro as well as officials of the Akwa Ibom State Government, who worked tirelessly to achieve the success.

“With this development, His Excellency, Gov. Udom Emmanuel will soon lay out a full scale implementation plan for both the Deep seaport and the Liberty Oil and Gas free Zone, also recently approved,’’ Ememobong said.

He said that the approval was coming on the heels of the vigorous push by the Udom Emmanuel led- administration to actualise long awaited vision.

Newsmen recalls that FEC on Wednesday approved construction of the Ibom Deep seaport. (NAN)

