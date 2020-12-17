APC inaugurates caretaker committee in Taraba

By Saidu Adamu

Jalingo, Dec. 16, 2020 The Taraba Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday inaugurated the state Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the party pending election of new executives.

The state APC legal Adviser, Mr Isa Buba, who performed the ceremony at the party secretariat, in Jalingo, urged members of the committee to take their responsibility seriously by working for the growth and unity of the party in the state.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, Chairman of the State Caretaker Committee said the whole structure of the party was dissolved in the country following a resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja.

He explained that this necessitated the formation of caretaker committees to steer the affairs of the party pending the election of new executives.

“It is time for us to work together because we are growing stronger.

“That is why even governors from other political parties are dumping their parties to join the APC.

“It is impressive that the president, in line with his oath of office, embraces all people irrespective of their political affiliation.

“Let me assure you that we would set aside personal interests and work together to make sure that the party continues to grow stronger across the country and especially in Taraba.

“We have a huge task ahead of us. However, with unity of purpose and determination, we would achieve our goals.

“I urge all of you to see one another as partners in progress and to work collaboratively and assiduously to achieve the goals for which we are hereby inaugurated,” he said.

El-Sudi further mandated the local government caretaker committee chairmen of the party to to inaugurate their caretaker committees as well ward committees.

Like this: Like Loading...