Bill for extension of 2020 budget to March 2021 passes 2nd, 3rd reading at Senate

By Kingsley Okoye

Abuja, Dec. 16, 2020 A Bill for an Act to amend the 2020 Appropriation Act to extend implementation of its capital component to March 31, 2021 has passed second and third reading at the Senate.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya(APC-Kebbi)at plenary on Wednesday.

Yahaya in his lead debate, noted that the call for extension of capital component of the budget was to enable Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)utilise fully, fund released for implementation of capital projects.

He said that the extension would also help to stimulate the economy, given the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Senators Alero Adamu (APC- Kebbi) and Kabiru Gaya(APC- Kano) supported the bill, saying that the move would help reflate the economy.

