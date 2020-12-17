COVID-19: Bayelsa Govt urges Health, Information ministries to intensify enlightenment

By Nathan Nwakamma

Yenagoa, Dec.16, 2020 Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa on Wednesday urged people of the state to take the COVID-19 protocols seriously, stressing that the second wave of the ravaging pandemic is real.

Speaking at the 16th State Executive Council meeting in Yenagoa, through his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor restated the importance of the health of people to his administration.

Diri added that the government’s vision of prosperity cannot be achieved if the people are not healthy to carry out legitimate activities as only the living can be prosperous.

He expressed concern that the rising cases of COVID-19 in parts of the country underscores the need for the people to observe preventive health guidelines to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

The governor urged the ministries of Health and Information to intensify their efforts at enlightening the people on the reality of the resurgence of the infectious disease, which is forcing countries to go into lockdown for a second time.

While calling on the people to cooperate with government in the fight against COVID-19, he maintained that the state cannot afford to let its guards down to be hit hard by the second wave of the virus.

Diri also asked security agencies on the need to ensure a crime-free Yuletide, saying the period should be used to reflect on the significance of the birth of Jesus Christ rather than cause havoc in society.

He therefore, cautioned youths against crime and criminality during the festive period and beyond, warning that government would not fold its arms and watch criminal elements make the state unsafe.

“It is only the living that can be prosperous. It will be in vain to talk about prosperity without talking about our health. As you are all aware, there has been an increasing spike in COVID-19 cases in the country again.

“So, we must abide by the COVID-19 protocols. It will be foolhardy for us to think that the disease is gone or it does not exist,”he said.

On the current wave of lockdown in Europe, the U.S. and other climes, the governor said the citizens of those countries took things for granted.

“The reality is dawning on the European nations and the United States where preventive measures were relaxed. Some of them are now going back to lockdown.

“So, I want to use this opportunity to remind the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information not to rest on their oars as regards the reality of the second wave of Covid 19.

“They must continue to enlighten our people on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols.

“I also want to call on our security agencies, who are already doing a good job, to up their game. Let me also remind Bayelsans that the yuletide is not a period for heightened crime and criminality.

“So, Bayelsans especially our youths should shun criminality”, he stated

Like this: Like Loading...