Don harps on effective monitoring, evaluation of basic schools in Kaduna

By Philip Yatai

Kaduna, Dec. 17, 2020 Dr Fatima Kera, Faculty of Education, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has stressed the need for effective monitoring and evaluation of basic schools in Kaduna State to achieve success.

Kera made the call on Thursday in Kaduna state, at the on going five-day training to develop the managerial capacity of 500 Head Teachers and other officials of basic education.

The training was organised by the Institute of Education, ABU Zaria, with funding from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

She said that monitoring of school activities provided evidence of successes or otherwise in achieving set goals of basic education.

According to her, effective monitoring enables school leadership to properly allocate resources based on the needs which will improve the quality of teaching and learning.

She said that evaluation, which involves an assessment mechanism within and at the end of a programme in the school system, was equally critical to attaining the goals and objectives of basic education.

“Evaluation provides feedback to school heads and teachers on work done; gives insight on future planning directions and reduces material and time wastages through past assessment.

“It also assists employers on students’ performance in schools, motivates staff and students to put more efforts at work, and provides parents with information on their wards in schools.

“This, in the long run will provide school’s heads with information on programme achievement within and at the end of a programme or school activity,” she said.

Kera identified some of the characteristic’s of effective school system to include consistent lesson attendance by teachers, coverage of subject content, and high level of completion rate among pupils.

“Others are good relationships among stakeholders, teamwork between school management and teachers and good school community relationships,” she said.

Mr Mohammed Saleh, Education Secretary, Kaduna North Local Government Education Authority, commended the organisers, saying the training would equip the head teachers with needed skills and capacity to manage pupils under their care.

