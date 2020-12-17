Edwin Clark describes Bayelsa West Senator as round peg in round hole

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, Dec. 16, 2020 Elder Statesman and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has described Sen. Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa) as a round peg in a round hole.

Clark spoke in Abuja on Wednesday when Dickson paid him a courtesy visit at his residence.

The former Federal Commissioner for Information during military administration said Dickson performed creditably well when he was governor of Bayelsa , saying he would also deliver as senator representing Bayelsa West.

“In your first term in office, you did very well, as well as the second term, and you looked after me as a father, I’m very proud of you. So when the term ended, you said you wanted to go to the Senate, why not, you have all the qualities of being a senator.

“I’m happy you have become a senator, an elected senator, I’m very happy.

“I know you know the duties and functions of a senator. If you really want to work for your people and it is not enough to be a senator, you must distinguish yourself at all times, that is why you are called a distinguished senator.

“I know you will be the voice of an Ijaw man in the Senate. I have being asking myself when shall we have a senator that will fully represent and speak the minds of the Ijaw man,” Clark said.

He added that Nigeria was a country for all Nigerians as no one owned it more than the other, noting that “we are equal citizens in Nigeria. Unity does not mean that some are superior to others.”

Earlier, the new senator and the immediate past governor of Bayelsa, Seriake Dickson, said that he visited Clark to condole with him over the death of his younger brother and literary icon, Prof. J P Clark, who died some months ago.

“The other aim is to thank you because you have come to symbolise the Ijaw struggle, the Niger-Delta struggle and you have gone even beyond the Niger-Delta, you are the rallying point for all those leaders who mean well for this country, for a just Nigeria, an equitable Nigeria, a Nigeria for all Nigerians.

“Yes, we know that we claim you because as our national leader you are much more than that.

“You have always supported worthy causes, we must thank you sir for your support and encouragement, and most importantly your prayers and guidance, for eight years I was governor, there was no time we came for counsel that you turned your back.

“There was nothing that needed to be said that you haven’t said, you were always there supporting and encouraging.

“So when you have a living, breathing encyclopedia, it is only a fool who will not want to continually tap from that available pool of wisdom and knowledge,” Dickson said.

Like this: Like Loading...