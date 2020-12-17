Egypt’s Sisi to discuss ties, regional issues with UAE Crown Prince

Moscow, Dec. 17, 2020 (Sputnik/Naija247news) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, are to hold talks on developing relations and various regional issues, according to a presidential spokesman.

“President Abdel Fattah Sisi received this morning His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and the deputy supreme commander of the armed forces of the friendly United Arab Emirates,” presidential spokesman Bassam Rady wrote on an official Facebook page on Wednesday.The two sides are expected to hold a session of talks at the Heliopolis presidential palace on all aspects of relations between the two countries and coordination in regard to various issues of common concern.

Cairo and Abu Dhabi have maintained close economic and trade ties, including import and export operations between the two nations, which were subsequently enhanced following the overthrow of former President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Since then, the UAE has become one of Egypt’s closest allies.

The Egyptian leader paid an official visit to the UAE in November 2019, during which the sides announced the establishment of a new joint strategic platform with investments of $20 billion to spend on social and economic projects.

Like this: Like Loading...