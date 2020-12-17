Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights to capital of Tigray state

Addis Ababa, Dec. 16, 2020 Ethiopian carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has resumed flights to Mekelle, the capital of the troubled Tigray state, following the reopening of the airspace in the area.

The disruption of flights to the city followed fighting between the National Defence Force and soldiers loyal to the former state government headed by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

“Ethiopian resumed flights on Tuesday to the capital city of Tigray Regional State following the successful accomplishment of the operation,” the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported.

It said the first flight arrived in Mekelle Alula AbaNega International airport carrying passengers from Addis Ababa. It will operate two flights a day to the city.

The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority reopened the airspace in the region on Monday afternoon following the “successful accomplishment of the law enforcement mission by the Ethiopian National Defence Force (NDF)”.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed went to Mekelle on Sunday, his first visit since the beginning of the fighting.

The Prime Minister said his visit for a meeting with senior military commanders was meant to discuss the restoration of critical services.

The Ethiopian military launched an offensive against the Tigray regional administration on 4 November after forces under the command of the Tigray state administration launched an offensive against NDF.

