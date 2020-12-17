Gas Pipeline Break: NNPC assures of safety around vicinity

By Edith Ike-Eboh

Abuja, Dec. 16, 2020 The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured the public of safety around the scene of a gas pipeline rupture along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The corporation gave the assurance in a statement by its spokesman, Dr. Kennie Obateru, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said that the pipeline break was caused by a construction company carrying out excavation works in the area.

This, he said resulted in gas leakage which was promptly contained through the efforts of NNPC Team, officials from the Lagos State Government and other agencies.

“The impacted section of the pipeline has been isolated and the pipeline depressurised such that it poses no danger to the public,” he quoted the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company, Faruk Usman as saying.

He urged members of the public to go about their duties normally as all safety measures had been put in place to avert any danger.

He added that repair work had commenced with a view to restoring gas supply as soon as possible.

Like this: Like Loading...