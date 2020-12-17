Gov Sanwo-Olu recommends investment on entrepreneurship for quality education in LASU

By Oluwakemi Oladipo/Oluwatope Lawanson

Lagos, Dec.17, 2020 Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday called for investment on resources that would guarantee entrepreneurship and provide quality education in the state university.

Sanwo-Olu spoke virtually at the Lagos State University (LASU) 24th Convocation lecture, Award of Directorate Degrees, conferment of Honourary Doctorates and Distinguished Professor Award ceremony on Thursday in Lagos.

Naija247news reports that Sanwo-Olu also gave scholarship awards and five million naira each to the two best graduating students, Oladimeji Shotunde with CGPA of 4.95 and Olusola Aanu Olabanjo with CGPA of 5.0 respectively.

He joined the ceremony virtually, while his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, the Commissioner for Education, were physically present at the programme.

The governor said that more investment would improve the quality of graduates and determine the future of our society.

“In that respect, we are embarking on a number of projects in the university, including a new Faculty of Education building.

“The state government will continue to support and ensure the institution remains the best citadel in the country.

“I commend the management of the university for rising above the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to continue exercising its mandate.

“I am proud of the achievements of the university from the national and international accolades such as African Centre of Excellence and Second Best University in Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He lauded the students who chose LASU, praying that they would turn out as worthy ambassadors of the university.

“With determination, hard work and responsible spirit, you will make your marks in this world.

“I am happy that in the last four years, the university has been experiencing uninterrupted academic session.

“We will, therefore, continue to provide our students with the best educational experience,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Also, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said five elements that determined the institution’s success were restoration of peace, fostering high-level scholarship and creating new knowledge.

“Others include consolidating on our previous gains, creating an environment that would enable us to attract funds to meet implementation of our programmes and activities.

“Making our institution a valued partner to Lagos State Government, the Nigerian nation and the international community.

“These five elements remain the pillars that made Lagos State University what it is today,” the vice-chancellor said.

He said peaceful co-existence, unity, dedication, perseverance and hard work on the part of management, staff and students were the secret that led them to where they were today.

“International organisations and institutions now regard our institution as one fit for collaboration.

“Our institution is now into partnership with the Lagos State Government on many fronts.

“These feats have enabled the university to participate in the Times Higher Education Global Impact Ranking, which is used to measure effectiveness of universities beyond academics toward achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he said.

Also, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, the Chairman of Governing Council, lauded LASU management for raising the bar of excellence in the institution.

“I find it hard to describe the vice-chancellor as the outgoing VC, because he has done well, and I see him as a sort of a statesman in the academic community.

“I sincerely appreciate our governor for his support to the university, our great staff and students have really done well by making the university to soar higher,” he said.

Naija247news reports that some eminent Nigerians were conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degrees in various fields.

They included Sen. Oluremi Tinubu; Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State; Dr Oba Otudeko and Justice Opeyemi Oke.

