JUST IN: Nigeria’s Kidnapped Katsina School Boys Regain Freedom

The 344 students abducted by bandits at the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara have regained freedom.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state on Thursday confirmed to newsmen in Katsina that the government has secured the release of the students.

Bandits led by Daudawa along with Dankarami and Idi Menore attacked the all-boys school on Friday, December 11 and abducted the school children. 500 of them were reportedly kidnapped. Police said they rescued 200, while some other students escaped unhurt from their captors

Confirming their release, Masari told newsmen on Thursday in Katsina that the students, numbering 344, were just been released, one hour ago, adding that vehicles had been sent to convey them to Katsina.

When asked how the government secured the release of the kidnapped students Masari said a combined task force comprising security personnel, state government officials, as well as members of Miyetti Allah group facilitated the release of the students.

His confirmation brings to a close a midday confusion surrounding the release of the students when Chairman of Nigeria Diaspora Commission and presidential aide, Abike Dabiri, to whom the story of their release was linked, denied it, saying that her tweeter handle had been hacked and used to pass the story.

Like this: Like Loading...