Miyetti Allah is responsible for killings of Benue people done by herdsmen – Governor Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, said the leaders of the gun-wielding herdsmen carrying out killings and violence in his state were in Abuja and the Federal Government knew them.

Ortom disclosed this while granting an interview with Channels Television on the recent murder of a lawyer and his pregnant wife by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Recall that gunmen on Wednesday attacked Agbougul Community in Makurdi Council of Benue State, killing a lawyer, Moses Udam; his wife, and a blind septuagenarian, Nyikor Mazugu, in their homes.

The suspected killer herdsmen also destroyed two vehicles of the slain barrister, leaving the two sons of the septuagenarian with gunshot injuries.

Speaking this afternoon, Ortom said that he had just finished a security meeting with the state executive council and the outcome was the creation of strategic security measures to deliver the state from possible attacks.

He, however, revealed that it was unfortunate that the leaders of the herdsmen terrorising the food basket state of the nation were in Abuja and government officials know them.

“I think the federal government knows these people,” Ortom said. “Their leaders are in Abuja. Miyetti Allah is responsible for the killings perpetrated by herdsmen. I have evidence.

They (government officials) know their leaders. I think it is high time for the Federal Government to come out and say something on this matter.”

He also revealed that the Fulani herdsmen are killing on a rampage to instil fear in people to take their lands but vowed that he would not succumb to that, and his administration would fight the killers to a standstill.

