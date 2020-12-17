Odigie-Oyegun heads APC South-South Reconciliation Committee

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, Dec. 16, 2020 The All Progressives Congress (APC), has appointed its former National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as the chairman of its South-South Reconciliation Committee.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), announced this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Akpanudoedehe said that the decision to set up the committee was taken at the South-South leaders’ meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said there was need for the South-South leaders to meet periodically to re-energise the party into a proper winning machine ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Akpanudoedehe noted that the APC under Gov. Mai Mala-Buni had been repositioned as a party of choice for Nigerians as evidenced in several high profile defections recorded recently.

He said that the recent defection of Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi to the APC on ideological grounds, showed that the party was doing right.

He added that disagreements were normal in politics, especially where the struggle for political power and opportunities were involved.

He, however, said that disagreements could jeopardise the chances of a political party in elections when they were taken to the extreme.

He further added that the South-South leaders had duty to ensure that people of the region were not left out of the mainstream politics ahead of 2023.

“We must resist all attempts by the opposition to create division within our ranks, we must come together as one united with a common purpose.

“That is why we are here, to create an opportunity for us to talk things over, reconcile our differences and resolve to work together for the interest of the party and our people.

“Going forward, dialogue, consultations, peaceful disposition and compromise should be the watch ward,’’ Akpanudoedehe noted.

He named Mr Lucky Imasuen as the Secretary of the committee, which has Mr Sunny Jackson, Dr Maryam Ali, Dr Sam Jaja, Sen. Cleaver Ikisikpo and Dr Emmanuel Nsan as members.

Like this: Like Loading...