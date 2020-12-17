Senegalese economist leads AfDB operations in Rwanda

Kigali, Dec. 17, 2020 A Senegalese economist, Aissa Toure, has been appointed the Country Manager for Rwanda by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the bank said on Thursday.

An economist and development expert, Touré brings to the Bank over 25 years of experience, working in three continents and 12 countries for five international organizations, the bank said.

Toure’s work experience covers rural development, particularly agriculture, rural economics and climate adaptation and mitigation, the AfDB said in a statement.

The new country manager will support the Bank in strategic management, institutional representation and partnership management at country, regional and global levels.

Prior to her appointment, Toure worked as Country Representative, WaterAid, and as Deputy Director for West Africa, Oxfam America. She was with Sahara and Sahel Observatory – OSS, as Research for Development Programme Coordinator.

In 2011, Toure joined the International Agriculture Development Fund as Country Programme Manager for Togo, Guinea Bissau and Equatorial Guinea and was later appointed as Programme Manager for India and Nepal for the same organisation.

