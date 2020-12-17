Sokoto state govt. pays N.5b compensation to erosion-prone community

By Habibu Harisu

Sokoto, Dec. 16, 2020 Sokoto state government has earmarked about N500m to pay compensation to residents affected by an ongoing erosion control project at Mabera community, a Sokoto suburb.

Naija247news reports that the project is being executed under the World Bank-assisted Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), in partnership with the state government.

Presenting cheques to beneficiaries on Wednesday, the State’s NEWMAP Project Coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, said about 50 structures had been identified and verified for payment, while demolitions would soon begin in earnest as contractors handling the project, Coberg-Udoc Limited had been mobilized to site.

He noted that the exercise was a practical step by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal to fulfill his campaign promises of total rehabilitation and construction of modern drainage systems in the flooded areas of the community.

The Project Manager added that the project was aimed at enhancing peoples lives and urged the beneficiaries to support government policies.

Responding on behalf of beneficiaries, Dr Hussaini Mabera and Magajin Mabera, Alhaji Umar Bello, expressed appreciation to the state government over the realisation of the project, which had been a source of public concern over a long period.

Naija247news reports that disbursements of the compensation would continue in tandem with the biometric data capture of the affected beneficiaries.

