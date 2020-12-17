Tanzanian revenue officials suspended over corruption claims

Dar es Salaam, Dec. 16, 2020 Tanzania’s Minister for Finance and Planning, Philip Mpango, on Wednesday ordered suspension of 22 senior officials with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to pave way for investigations into corruption allegations.

Mpango directed TRA Commissioner General, Edwin Mhede, to suspend the officials including some TRA regional managers, pending the investigations into their involvement in fraudulent activities and negligence that resulted in loss of government revenue.

A statement by the country’s Ministry of Finance and Planning said Mpango made the order at a meeting with TRA’s Board of Directors, management and regional managers held in the capital Dodoma.

The ministry said the meeting discussed strategies aimed at improving the business environment and broadening tax base as part of wider efforts to increase government revenues.

Mpango ordered thorough investigations into the officials’ dealings related to corruption and failure to effectively monitor the use of electronic fiscal devices.

The officials have also been accused of deliberately overestimating amounts of taxes some business people are required to pay.

“I expect a report on the implementation of this directive within 90 days,” said Mpango.

Mpango also ordered the TRA Commissioner General to transfer officials who had overstayed at their work stations, saying their long stay may affect collection of revenues

