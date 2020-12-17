Togo to hold regional elections in 2021

Lomé, Dec. 16, 2020 Regional elections in Togo are scheduled for 2021, the Ministry of Territorial Administration indicated on Wednesday in Lomé.

The ministry has organised a meeting to gather opinions of political parties, their concerns and suggestions for a successful organisation of the regional elections on a date to be fixed later.

Many political parties contacted on Wednesday by PANA proposed a revision of the electoral text and an inclusive dialogue between the government and the political formations, to appease the political climate, and the release of the members of the ”Dynamique Monseigneur Kpodzro” (MDK, a group of political parties), imprisoned since the end of November for preparation of a “plan to destabilise the institutions of the Republic”.

The regional elections would follow the municipal elections held in June 2019 which made it possible to elect mayors for 117 municipalities in the country.

According to the Electoral Code, regional councilors are elected by direct universal suffrage on a block list ballot with proportional representation.

