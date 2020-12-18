2021 Appropriation Bill passes 2nd reading at Kwara Assembly

By AbdulFatai Bello

Ilorin, Dec. 17, 2020 The 2021 Kwara Appropriation Bill of N123 billion on Thursday passed second reading at the State House of Assembly.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the House Leader, Mr Abubakar Olawoyin-Magaji at plenary.

The Clerk of the House Hajia Halimah Perogi thereafter read the bill for the second time.

The Speaker Mr Yakubu Danladi said the inclusion of N30,000 minimum wage and critical infrastructure in the budget was a manifestation of Gov. Abdulraman

Abdulrazaq’s resolve to rebuild the state.

Danladi referred the bill to the Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further legislative action.

