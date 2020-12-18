AbdulRazaq lauds Buhari, Masari over release of Katsina schoolboys

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, Dec. 18, 2020 Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Friday commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State for facilitating the release of the abducted secondary school students.

The commendation is contained in a statement signed by Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

“I join the rest of the world to rejoice over the cheering news of the release of the over 300 schoolboys, recently abducted from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankars, Katsina State.

“It was a development that shook the whole country.

“We thank the Almighty Allah for returning the children to us safely and our felicitations go to the parents and the freed children,’’ the governor said.

“I especially commend the efforts of the President in pulling this off.

“I similarly congratulate my brother, governor Masari for this breakthrough as well as the security agencies for their hard work and professionalism while the search lasted.’’

According to AbdulRazaq, the strategic partnership among various political and stakeholders in resolving this security breach is instructive and commendable.

“Similarly, I join people of goodwill, nationwide, to urge everyone to come together to confront the challenge of insecurity.

“Our survival as a people, whether individually or collectively, lies in everyone seeing the challenge as a threat that must be dealt with.

“Every support should be vested in the President and the security agencies to end the crisis,’’ he said.

