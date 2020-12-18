Ahmadu Bello Foundation donates 2 boreholes to Plateau rural communities

By Hassana Yakubu

Kaduna, Dec. 18, 2020 The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation has donated two motorised boreholes to two Barikin Ladi communities in plateau state, the foundation said in a statement in Kaduna on Friday.

The Managing Director of the Foundation, Engr. Abubakar Umar, who made the announcement, said the two boreholes were commissioned and handed over to two communities on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The benefiting communities are: Yelwan Gidin Akwati and Ngher, in Gashis district of Barikin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

According to him, the gesture was in line with the Foundation’s mandate of intervening in critical areas, like provision of clean water supply to needy communities.

The Managing Director urged the residents to live in peace and avoid any actions that could cause disharmony amongst them.

Like this: Like Loading...