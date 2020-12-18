AU, Morocco open African migration observatory in Rabat

Moscow, Dec. 18, 2020 (Sputnik/Naija247news) The AU and Morocco officially inaugurated the African Migration Observatory in Rabat to collect and analyse data about migrants and migration routes, the AU said on Friday.

The main objectives of the observatory are to improve the overall migration governance regime in Africa and advance the knowledge base of the African continent on migration and mobility.

It is going to work in close coordination with AU Institute for Statistics (STATAFRIC), the African Centre for the Study and Research on Migration in Mali and the Continental Operational Centre in Khartoum for combating irregular migration.

“The observatory will aim at harmonising the national strategies of African states and improving interactions with partners, thus, dealing with the collection and development of information on migration within Africa.

“Also the regulation of policies and their harmonisation throughout Africa, and the interaction with partners abroad,” the statement said.

Morocco is the closest African country to Europe and traditionally served as a gateway for African migrants to European countries.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI suggested a roadmap to tackle challenges related to migration issues in 2018.

His proposals were supported by the European and African leaders, and the 33rd AU Summit in 2020 approved the idea of creating the observatory.

