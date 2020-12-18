Boosting economy is best weapon to fight insecurity – PFN

By Christian Njoku

Calabar, Dec. 18, 2020 The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) says improving the economy is the greatest weapon to fight insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

Bishop Emmah Isong, PFN’s National Publicity Secretary, said this at a press briefing in Calabar on Friday.

Isong said that the nation must solve the first need of man, which is food if insecurity must be tackled.

According to him, if the challenge of food is addressed, there will be a huge reduction of insecurity in Nigeria.

The Bishop advised the Federal Government to hand over some of the crucial sectors to the private sector to boost the economy and create employment while creating the enabling environment.

“We need to boost production by creating cottage industries in all local government areas to be handled by the communities so as to enhance profitability and create employment.

“It is also important for the Federal Government to start thinking in the direction of political or economic restructuring to quell the grievances among the states,’’ Isong said.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to change the service chiefs as “new ideas are needed to enhance the security operations’’.

The PFN spokesman noted that the security vote allocated to government officials should be made public and accounted for.

“Security operatives in the country must be well catered for and motivated with incentives to enable them to carry out their functions effectively.

“More attention should be paid on using intelligence and technology in fighting crimes than humans.

“Today, technology and intelligence fight crimes more than humans.

“The world has gone past the era of having multiple security operatives,’’ he said.

Like this: Like Loading...