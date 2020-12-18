Chinese President wishes Macron speedy recovery from COVID-19

Moscow, Dec. 18, 2020 (Sputnik/Naija247news) Chinese President Xi Jinping has wished his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, a speedy recovery from the COVID-19 virus, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

“On Dec 18, President Xi called Macron and expressed solicitude over Macron testing positive for COVID-19.

“I wished Macron a speedy recovery and extended firm support for the French government and the French people in their battle against COVID-19, on behalf of the Chinese government and Chinese people,” the ministry’s statement read.

It also added that the Chinese leader expressed Beijing’s readiness to cooperate with Paris on the coronavirus response to tackle the pandemic.

On Thursday, Macron’s office reported that the French leader tested positive for the coronavirus, showing symptoms of fever, fatigue, and cough.

He has self-isolated for a week in Versailles and continues to work remotely.

First Lady Brigitte Macron, as well as French Prime Minister Jean Castex and lower house chief Richard Ferrand have also decided to remain on a week-long self-isolation.

Like this: Like Loading...