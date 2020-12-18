Ekiti Assembly confirms 54-year-old Adeuya as new State Auditor-General

By Idowu Gabriel

Ado-Ekiti, Dec.18, 2020 Ekiti House of Assembly has screened and confirmed Mr Oluwole Adeuya as the new State Auditor-General, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The house confirmed Adeuya at its Wednesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye at the Assembly complex, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Afuye had earlier read the letter from Gov. Kayode Fayemi requesting the Assembly’s confirmation of the nominee as the Auditor-General of Ekiti.

The Majority Leader, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, and Mr Stephen Aribasoye, (APC, Ikole 1 & 2 Constituencies) respectively eulogised Adeuya, describing him as fit for the job.

Aribasoye described the new State Auditor-General as an “intelligent, resourceful and a team leader”, calling on members to speedily confirm his nomination.

Also, Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba, (APC, Emure) and Mr Abiodun Fawekun, (APC, Ido/Osi 1) urged their colleagues to confirm Adeuya, while Mr Akin Oso, (APC, Ido/Osi 2) described him as a “Round Peg In a Round Hole.”

Speaking to newsmen shortly after his confirmation, Adeuya promised to bring integrity into the state financial auditing system.

Adeuya called on Internal Auditors and others stakeholders in the state to always be alive to their responsibilities.

He,however, warned that whoever that is found wanting in the discharge of his or her duties would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“I am going to uphold the ethics of diligence and honesty to this administration and subsequent ones as the Auditor General of the state.

“We will assist the government to grow its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by promptly auditing all their revenue items; in order to prevent leakages, pilfering and errors,”Adeuya said.

Naija247news reports that the newly confirmed State Auditor General from Ido-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area was born on April 19, 1966.

