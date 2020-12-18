Ekiti plans to revive grassroots sports in 2021, says GM

By Adedeji Egbebi

Oye-Ekiti(Ekiti) Dec. 18, 2020 The Ekiti Sports Council on Friday assured youths that it would promote more grassroots sporting activities in 2021, to enhance their skills in various sports.

Ayodeji Samo, General Manager of the Sports Council, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti.

“The sports council is working tirelessly at the zonal level and its offices to ensure that youths in Ikole, Omuo, Ikere, and other towns in Ekiti are fully engaged in sports such as track events, Volleyball, Hockey, Basketball, Handball and indoor sports.

”The council is planning to embark on massive talent hunt in Hockey, Handball, Football, Table Tennis, among other sports.

“The stadium in Ikole Ekiti is currently undergoing reconstruction. The football pitch and tracks are being repaired to give it a good look and design to enhance active participation of youths in sports.

“We are also planning to work with the sports associations’ members to ensure that talents among the youths are discovered at the grassroots,” he said.

Samo appealed to parents to encourage their children to participate in sports, because it has become a lucrative business across the world.

