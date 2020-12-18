Ex-Kwara deputy governor, Sayomi dies at 95 as gov. AbdulRazaq mourns

By Usman Aliyu

Ilorin, Dec. 18, 2020 A former deputy governor of Kwara, Chief Simon Sayomi, is dead.

His son, Ola confirmed his death in a telephone interview with newsmen on Thursday in Ilorin.

According to him, the former deputy governor died in his hometown, Igosun in Oyun Local Government Area of the state.

Ola said that his father died after a brief illness.

“He died on Wednesday night between 9:30p.m. and 10:p.m. He was born on Oct. 10, 1925.

“We will miss him because he was a hero to us in everything,” he said.

Sayomi was the deputy governor of the state from 1999 to 2003 under the administration of late Muhammed Lawal.

The duo lost their re-election bid to Dr Bukola Saraki during the 2003 governorship election.

Meanwhile Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with the family of former deputy governor, Simon Sayomi who died on Wednesday.

The governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye on Thursday in Ilorin.

“The governor received the news of the death of the former deputy governor with sadness, but with total submission to the dictate of the Almighty God who gives and takes life.

“The governor recalled that Sayomi was a perfect gentleman, a bridge builder, a community leader, and a respectable statesman who served the state well.

“He was until his death a major supporter of the ‘Oto ge’ administration,” he said.

The governor prayed Almighty God to repose the soul of the deceased and comfort his family.

