Femi Adesina Can Really Fool Some Of The People All The Time! By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Dictators use lies to legitimize and legalize tyranny and terror of authoritarian rule. General Muhammadu Buhari is no exception. Buhari lied he would create two million jobs every two years. He lied he would build two million public housing units every two years.

He lied Boko Haram would be history six months after he assumed office. He lied N1 would equal $1. He lied he would lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years. He lied he would restructure the lopsided federal system. He lied he would convert presidential jet fleet to a national carrier. I can go on, and on, and on.

Femi Adesina, one of the talking heads of Buhari’s administration, lies so frequently with shameless audacity. In defense of Buhari’s lies, Adesina will suspend his critical faculty. Adesina assists Buhari in managing and mangling Buhari’s lies. Adesina lies about matters of utmost consequence. He lies about the most trivial things. He lies about things you can see with your eyes. He lies about things that don’t exist.

Responding to complaints by Nigerians that Buhari skewed appointments in favor of the North, Adesina claimed that Buhari’s appointments showed that the South West had the highest number of appointees. He said there was no truth in the allegation that Buhari was guilty of nepotism.

Consider this:

A review of the top 20 of NNPC executive positions reads like a Northern Nigeria Petroleum Company. The all-Muslim top 20 executives in NNPC makes Nigeria look like an annex of Arab Emirates courtesy of Buhari.

Mele Kyari (GMD) Umar Ajiya (Chief Finance Officer/Finance and Accounts) Yusuf Usman (Chief Operating Officer) Farouk Garba Sa’id (Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services) Mustapha Yakubu (Chief Operating Officer, Refining and Petrochemicals) Hadiza Coomassie (Corporate Secretary/Legal Adviser to the Corporation) Omar Ibrahim (Group General Manager, International Energy Relations) Kallamu Abdullahi (GGM Renewable Energy) Ibrahim Birma (GGM Governance Risk and Compliance) Bala Wunti (GGM NAPIMS) Inuwa Waya (MD NNPC Shipping) Musa Lawan (MD Pipelines And Product Marketing) Mansur Sambo (MD Nigeria Petroleum Development Company) Lawal Sade (MD Duke Oil/NNPC Trading Company) Malami Shehu (MD Port Harcourt Refining Company) Muhammed Abah (MD Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company) Abdulkadir Ahmed (MD Nigeria Gas Marketing Company) Salihu Jamari (MD Nigeria Gas and Power Investment Company Limited) Mohammed Zango (MD NNPC Medical Services) Sarki Auwalu (Director, Department of Petroleum Resources)

Only three top positions were allotted to the entire Southern Nigeria. Femi Adesina can really fool some of the people all the time!

