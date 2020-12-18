Germans, Iranians give Trump low approval rating – Survey

Washington, Dec. 18, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) The international view of the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump is at a new low this year, according to a survey released on Thursday.

Germans surveyed by the Gallup Institute gave Washington the same approval rating as Iranians did, at 6 per cent.

The disapproval rating given by Germans was even higher than by Iranians, at 89 per cent compared to 84.

The survey showed that average approval across 29 countries and areas surveyed stood at 18 per cent in 2020, down from 22 per cent for this same group in 2017.

Washington’s NATO ally Albania stands out as the only country of the 29 where the U.S. earns majority approval, at 56 per cent.

But this also represents a new low for Albania, which traditionally has a positive view of the U.S., Gallup said.

In the last full year of Trump’s administration, approval for the U.S. administration worsened in 20 out of 29 countries, Gallup said.

There was some good news for Trump from Russia, where his approval rating rose from 8 per cent in 2017 to 18 per cent in 2020.

About 1,000 people were questioned in the survey.

