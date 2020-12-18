IDEMIA Accelerates With Its Digital Identity Offer for Governments

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, reinforces its leadership in civil identity market by meeting burgeoning government needs for remote services.

IDEMIA complements its IDway offering with a secure and trust-inspiring system that delivers a personal digital identity.

With a trusted digital identity, citizens can securely and seamlessly enjoy multiple online services, while service suppliers benefit too from increased security and trust.

With IDway, IDEMIA builds on its civil ID leadership carrying out groundbreaking digital ID projects.

– In 2019, the Group was selected to supply Morocco’s latest national electronic ID cards that will help Morocco’s economy go digital.



– IDEMIA is currently engaged in an experimentation of a world first, MONA by VINCI Airports, a contactless passenger experience at Aéroport de Lyon (France).



– On November 10 and 11 2020 at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) virtual conference, IDEMIA pulled off a unique tech feat by simulating a passenger Digital Travel Credential.

“We consolidate our civil ID market leadership by providing governments digital ID systems that always puts end-users first. We at IDEMIA draw on our 135 civil ID global key accounts, including India’s Aadhaar program – the largest biometrics project ever – to give governments bespoke solutions like our IDway, which makes people’s lives more digital, safer and easier,” said Philippe Barreau, Executive Vice President of IDEMIA Public Security & Identity business unit.

Cutting-edge tech expertise tailored to each country

IDEMIA enables secure and frictionless digital ID usages: online authentication, contactless in-person authentication, consent-based attribute sharing and digital signature.

IDway for government is a solution based on a modular approach that meets all country needs. The solution enables officials to securely issue a watertight digital ID based on a government database or a national ID document. IDway offers many authentication options including electronic ID authentication via smartphone, biometrics checks or device verification. Governments can also save digital IDs either to a national database or to a smartphone.

Backed by in-depth biometrics expertise, IDEMIA brings its 40 years’ experience dealing with governments to bear to come up with the most secure way of authenticating someone’s identity. The Group has developed state-of-the-art technologies to perform liveness checks and is ISO/IEC JTC1 30107-3 (Present Attack Detection) Level 2 certified.

Meeting burgeoning demand for eGovernment services

As lockdown restrictions hit the economy hard, online solutions are vital to ensure businesses stay afloat.

According to the UN’s 2020 e-government survey, “the number of countries offering at least one online transactional service increased from 140 in 2018 to 162 in 2020. Moreover, the prevalence of some online services—such as applying for building permits, driving licenses and personal identification cards— increased by 100 to 150 per cent”. While citizens are eager to enjoy multiple online services, proving a specific identity has never been so important. Despite this, nobody else but governments has the wherewithal to build a trustworthy system that safeguards their people against any data privacy threats.

With a digital ID, securely logging on to an e-government platform, signing an official document remotely or proving your age without disclosing all personal details have never been so convenient, easy and secure.

