Kankara abduction, rescue, a comical scam and clear signal that Nigeria is finished – Afenifere leader insists

The Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said the release of the abducted Kankara schoolboys in Katsina State was a joke and scam by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

In a statement on Friday titled “Kankara Boys: Now Nigeria Is Finished” and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere urged Nigerians to come together and rescue the country from the chaos and precarious conditions the Buhari administration had plunged the country into.

It also said it does not doubt that the government paid the abductors ransom to free the pupils contrary to the claim by the government that nothing was paid.

Afenifere said the Kankara abduction is a clear signal that Nigeria is finished and concerned Nigerians, especially the elites in the Northern part of the country, must speak up.

The statement reads; “Those who harbour any illusion that something is left in this joke of a country called Nigeria must have their eyes cleared after the Kankara practical joke of the abduction of hundreds of schoolboys by Boko Haram bandits.

“The tragedy was Chibok foreplay in 2014, which was a regime change platform but in which previous lives were involved.

“But with God with his big sense of humour intact, the Chibok practical joke was reenacted a few days back as President Buhari arrived in Katsina and hundreds of Kankara schoolboys were abducted by Boko Haram in broad daylight and along military routes like in Chibok.

“This time around, those who celebrated Chibok in 2014 are now in power and fumbled like amateur comedians in a big revelation that what is called terror in Nigeria is most likely a big scam being played at our expense.

“At a point, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who on different occasions had given the impression that he had never been too far from the key room of Boko Haram told what he regards as a silly nation that only ten boys were kidnapped as against 344 figure given by Governor Aminu Masari.

“A more accurate figure would have been given by this administration if their precious cows were the ones rustled.”

Afenifere noted that the height of folly in governance was when it officially came out that “another terror group, Miyetti Allah, was the front for negotiation confirming our suspicion that this government rolls with all that troubles this country.”

“The United States of America has asked what it mistakes for a government in Nigeria to hold the abductors responsible, but we know that would be the eight wonder of the world.

The army who went after peaceful protesters in Lekki and killed mercilessly will not go after these Fulani terrorists.

“We call on all Nigerians, especially the enlightened North, to rise and speak up at this mad season as we can’t continue to allow this practical joke to roll over us.

It is time to rescue Nigeria from this malady and we must rise above any primordial sentiments,” it added.

