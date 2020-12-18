Lagos PDP suspends Doherty, appoints acting chairman

By Yemi Adeleye

Lagos, Dec. 18, 2020 The Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, suspended Mr Adedeji Doherty as its chairman.

Naija247news reports that the suspension followed a vote of no confidence passed on Doherty over alleged anti-party activities among other allegations.

The state party executive, led by the Secretary, Mr Muiz Shodipe, at a news conference alleged that the chairman was guilty of financial mismanagement and polarisation of the party.

Shodipe alleged that Doherty, not caring about the party’s image in the media, always makes pronouncements that were never discussed at any party forum.

The secretary said that the party elders had brought Doherty on board as unifying factor but that he had been acting to the contrary.

According to him, the chairman has been demanding loyalty to himself or declaring members as “persona non grata” if they are unwilling.

“The chairman lacks transparency in management and accountability of the party finances and administration.

“Since assumption of office as the state chairman in the past one year, Doherty has failed to, at least, convene just one state assembly meeting.

“The assembly meeting comprised of all strata of the party at all levels, most importantly the state working committee and the state executive members,’’ Shodipe said.

He alleged that the chairman often polarises the state working committee by not involving those members, who strongly disagreed with his leadership style, in the affairs of the party.

“The chairman engages in series of anti-parties activities.

“He hobnobs with the opposition party regularly and jettisons all strategies aimed at winning the last Lagos East Senatorial by-election,’’ Shodipe said.

The party’s scribe also alleged that Doherty, contrary to the constitution of the PDP on financial transparency, failed to operate a bank account for the party.

“Rather, he used a personal bank account for party affairs.

“It is very clear that Mr Adedeji Doherty no longer enjoys the confidence of the members.

“We, therefore, recommend him for immediate suspension from all activities of the party in Lagos.’’

But Doherty, in a text message to NAN, described his the suspension as “false news”.

The embattled chairman refused to comment further on the development.

Naija247news reports that party members at the congress, before the press briefing, had through a voice vote, appointed Mr Waliu Hassan, the Deputy Chairman of the party as the acting chairman.

Also, the congress passed a vote of confidence on Shodipe; Mr Gani Taofeeq, State Publicity Secretary and Mr Nurudeen Adewale, State Ex-Officio.

Other PDP State Executive members at the briefing included Chief Taiwo Kuye, PDP South-West Caretaker Member; Alhaji Segun Sowole, the PDP Vice Chairman, Lagos Central and Mr Tejumade Muyideen, PDP Legal Adviser.

