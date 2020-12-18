MTN to assist Nigeria to link phones numbers to national ID numbers

MTN says it could do this within six months

Also says prospects for Nigerian revenues remain intact

Shares down almost 8% (Adds details, quote, shares)

MTN will work with Nigerian authorities to implement a regulatory requirement to link all mobile phone lines to resident ID numbers by the end of the year.

By the end of the year, telecommunications companies will have SIM cards with national ID numbers as part of a push to address growing anxiety in Africa’s most populous country, where only one in four has a formal ID card. I was ordered to link to. Failure to comply by December 31st risks disconnecting the phone and endangering millions of lines.

Ralph Lauren, Group’s CEO, said, “We will continue to accept and support the government’s push to expand national identification number (NIN) registration and to establish a timeline for the implementation process and implementation. We will work with the relevant authorities. ” interview.

NIN is used to match individuals with biometric data and other details in the national identification database during validation and certification.

Nigeria has licensed MTN and other businesses to register their citizens’ identities. “This will allow us to register the NIN on behalf of the National Identity Management Commission and validate the information against the database,” said Mazen Muroe, the next CEO of MTN Nigeria, on the investor’s phone.

“This is the license and feature we’ve been looking for for some time,” says Mr. Muroe.

MTN executives will be part of a team that attracts attention from other businesses and governments, assessing the utility of the two-week deadline. The Johannesburg-based company has ordered 14,000 new devices to register and capture NINs arriving in Nigeria within two weeks.

Africa’s largest wireless operator has double-digit growth in service revenue, despite increasing domestic call charging activities and other services and complying with orders to unregister new lines Useful for. Ferdi Murman, CEO of MTN Nigeria and Chief Risk Officer of the next group, said in an investor call.

To limit the use of unregistered lines, in 2015 the Nigerian Communications Commission fined MTN for failing to disconnect an undocumented SIM card as part of a security crackdown. The problem was resolved a year later when the company paid 330 billion naira ($ 859 million) after extensive negotiations.

Current Nigeria CEO, Ferdi Moolman, said he didn’t see a ban on the sale of new SIM cards announced earlier in December lasting as long as six months and that momentum for the local unit to achieve double-digit service revenue growth remained intact.

MTN shares were down almost 8% by 1313 GMT.

While the company said it had acquired devices to help it verify and issue NINs, this could only be done in verified locations, and not at all points of sale.

Nigerian authorities also have to verify NINs issued by MTN, which could slow the process as users rush to get the numbers within the deadline.

