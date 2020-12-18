Obasanjo attacks Buhari again, You are Not Physically, Mentally Sound To Govern Nigeria

In the buildup to the 2019 general elections, former President Olusegun Obasanjo warned Nigerians against re-electing Muhammad Buhari.

According to Obasanjo, the President is not physically and mentally sound to lead a country like Nigeria.

In an open letter titled “Point for Concern and Action,” the former President also alleged that Buhari was acting like a former military dictator, Sani Abacha.

The letter dated January 20, 2019, read, “While Nigeria must appreciate Buhari for the little he has done and allow him to depart for home in peace if he allows free, fair, peaceful and credible elections, we must also tell ourselves that Nigeria deserves better at this point than what Buhari is capable of offering.

History will note that he has been there. Nigeria now needs a man with better physical and mental soundness, with an active mind and intellect.

“Let me say again that Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians and exists for the benefit of all Nigerians and non-Nigerians who desire to live or do business in and with Nigeria.

The attitude of “it is my turn and I can do what I like” with impunity will not last because God creates Nigeria and it will outlive all evil machinations and designs against the overall interest of Nigeria.

“Before I conclude, let me assert that the security situation has deteriorated with kidnapping everywhere and Boko Haram more in action and nobody should deceive Nigerians about this.

“With the teaming up of Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), Boko Haram is stronger today militarily than they have ever been. The

Nigerian government has also empowered Boko Haram through the payment of a ransom of millions of dollars which each administration disingenuously always denies.

“With ISIS being liquidated in Iraq and Syria, Africa is now their port of concentration. Soon, they may take over Libya, which, with substantial resources, is almost a failed state.

When that happens, all African countries North of Congo River will be unsafe with serious security problems.

The struggle must be for all West African, Central African, North African and most East African States. Nigeria has to play a vanguard role in this struggle as we have much to lose.

“This administration has reached the end of its wit even in handling all security issues, but particularly Boko Haram issue, partly due to misuse of security apparatus and poor equipment, deployment, coordination and cooperation.

“Finally, those Nigerians that are being intimidated or threatened by this administration must trust in God and stand firm.

Tough times do not last forever, but tough people invariably survive tough times. This is a tough time for almost all Nigerians in different respects, but the people’s will shall triumph.”

Dementia is a general term for loss of memory, language and thinking abilities – a condition which may be caused by the President’s old age and frequent treatment over an undisclosed medical condition.

“The moment it happened on Friday night, President Buhari was told. But due to dementia, he had forgotten,” a source told SaharaReporters.

It was also gathered that it was the level of dementia and incoherence that made his handlers prevent him from visiting the National Assembly last week after he had promised to do so.

