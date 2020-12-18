Organiser postpones Ondo State art and culture festival, blames COVID-19

By Segun Giwa

Akure, Dec. 18, 2020 The 2020 Ondo State Festival of Art and Culture has been postponed due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and insecurity currently ravaging the country, the organiser of the event has said.

Dr Seyi Oshodi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oshodi Arts, organiser of the event, who stated this at a press conference on Friday in Akure, added that it would not be safe to organise such a festival that would bring together no fewer than 20,000 people from across the globe at this time of the pandemic.

The CEO noted that the activities earmarked for the festival would make it difficult to control the crowd as the event was expecting over 20 thousand carnival floats.

He, however, promised that next year’s edition will be great and better, as preparations would start in earnest to ensure a better outing, with the hope that Covid-19 would have been degraded by then.

“All the plans for this year that we could not hold will be implemented next year, with new innovations and ideas to ensure that the festival is greater than the previous editions,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...