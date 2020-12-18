Orile Agege LCDA empowers residents with 20 mini buses, N2m agro grant

By Kazeem Akande

Lagos, Dec. 18, 2020 Mr Johnson Babatunde, the Executive Chairman, Orile Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA), has empowered 20 youths in the area with free 20 mini buses to provide them with daily livelihood.

The LCDA also provided N2 million startup grant for agro entrepreneural projects for the residents.

Babatunde in his address on Friday during the empowerment, said it was done in an attempt to fulfill his promises to Orile Agege youth and the residents.

Naija247news reports that the beneficiaries were randomly selected from within the six Wards and 54 Community Development Association/Committee (CDA) and (CDC) respectively.

“The council’s decision to empower these lucky beneficiaries is borne out of the need to engage the residents as well as to provide them with daily means of livelihood,” he said.

On the N2 million startup grant for agro entrepreneural projects for the residents, Babatunde said 70 widows and aged in the community benefited from the generosity.

He said that they were given the sum of N100,000 each and food items.

The chairman said that the need to establish laudable programmes was to engage the youth to forestall a revolution, combat idleness-induced crime as well as to make them responsible individuals.

Babatunde urged stakeholders to protect the infrastructure and amenities provided within the council area for their benefit and posterity.

According to him, the council has embarked on more than 10 new laudable projects to be commissioned before the end of his tenure in 2021.

Mr Kafari Adaranijo, the All Progressives Party (APC) Party Leader in the LCDA, also commended the council chairman for the projects and empowerment given to the community.

“In fact we are not regretting it that we voted for him, as we can see and feel all his projects, where the residents enjoy the dividend of democracy,” he said.

Mr Yemi Akindele, one of the beneficiaries of the mini buses thanked the council’s chairman for the free gift, adding that such gesture would go a long way to help him to be self-reliant.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Yetunde Makinde, commended Babatunde for the N100,000 grant to widows, noting that the kind gesture would help her cater for her family during and after the Yuletide.

Naija247news reports that 100 youths in the area were also give grants N100,000 each for startup and Small Scale and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

