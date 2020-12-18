Russia court fines Google $41,100 for showing banned Information in search results

Moscow, Dec. 18, 2020 (Sputnik/Naija247news) A Russia court on Thursday fined Google about 41,100 dollars (3 million rubles) for banned information in search results, the spokeswoman for the court said.

This is the largest penalty the company has ever faced in Russia.

Investigations showed that in the past, Google was fined 500,000 rubles, 700,000 rubles and 1.5 million rubles for similar breaches.

A Russian media watchdog has said that Google was still showing links for websites with extremist, pornographic, or suicidal content in search results, although Russia had restricted access to those websites.

“In average, up to 30 per cent of links to content prohibited in Russia, including sites with extremist, pornographic, and suicidal content, are not removed from search results by the company ,” Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

The watchdog added that it would further monitor the compliance by search engines with the requirements of Russian legislation aimed at protecting citizens from illegal and socially dangerous content.

