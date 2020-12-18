Stakeholder calls for sensitisation on economic benefits of gum arabic

By Doris Esa

Abuja, Dec.18, 2020 Mrs Binta Mukhtar, the Chief Executive Officer of Rahma Agro Processing Farm, Kano, has called on relevant stakeholders to sensitise the public on the uses of the Gum Arabic to enhance economic growth.

Mukhtar, who is also a member of Gum Arabic Producers, Processors and Exporters of Nigeria (NAGAPPEN), made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The processor said there was the need for government, the association and other stakeholders to sensitise the public on the importance of the gum.

“You know people are not aware of the usage of gum Arabic. It has both economical and safety uses; so, it is good if people are sensitised to know the economic value of this plant gum Arabic.

“Gum Arabic is a unique multi-functional food addictive used to enhance flavour in confectionery products as well as emulsifier, stabiliser and clouding agent in beer and soft drinks.

“The gum in Pharmaceutical industries is used as a stabiliser for emulsions and as binder and coating for tablets,” she said.

According to her, the gum is also used in cosmetics as adhesive or facial masks and powder to give smooth feel to lotions, textile, paint and lithographic industries.

“I am calling particularly on NAGAPPEN and even the institutes that produce these Arabic seedlings, to create awareness to sensitise the people on the uses of these gum Arabic trees,” she said

“I am also calling on the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Federal Ministry of Environment to join in the sinsitisation of the people.

“It falls on them to create awareness on the uses of the Arabic Gum,” she said

Nigeria is said to be the 5th world producer instead of the 2nd largest producer, which it was previously, after Sudan.

Nigeria exports over 95 per cent of its Gum Arabic in raw form to Europe, Asia and United States of America, only 5 per cent is utilised locally.

Not processing this commodity locally is causing Nigeria huge losses in form of revenue and employment opportunities

Mukhtar believed that creation of proper public awareness on the usage of the gum locally could change the narrative.

The production of Gum Arabic plantations have the potentials to act as shelter belt, thereby reducing the problems of desert encroachment, environmental degradation and poor soil nutrition.

