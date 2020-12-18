Sub-Saharan Africa Mobile Services Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mobile Services in Sub-Saharan Africa: Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile network operators are in a good position to benefit from the favourable mobile market conditions in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) thanks to a young population and the current low levels of SIM penetration. This report examines the key trends and drivers and provides telecoms market forecasts for mobile services in SSA.

This report provides:

  • a 5-year forecast of 118 mobile KPIs for Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole and for 11 key countries
  • an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service, and for 11 countries
  • an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries
  • a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile operators.

Data coverage

Connections

  • Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
  • Prepaid, contract
  • 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
  • Smartphone, non-smartphone

Revenue/ARPU

  • Service, retail, wholesale
  • Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
  • Handset voice, messaging, data
  • Prepaid, contract
  • 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Traffic

  • Outgoing voice minutes, MoU
  • Mobile data traffic

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive summary
  • Worldwide overview
  • Regional trends
  • Country-level trends
  • Forecast methodology and assumptions
  • About the authors

Countries Covered

  • Cameroon
  • Cote d’Ivoire
  • Ghana
  • Kenya
  • Nigeria
  • Rwanda
  • South Africa
  • Sudan
  • Tanzania
  • Uganda
  • Zambia

