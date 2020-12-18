Sub-Saharan Africa Mobile Services Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mobile network operators are in a good position to benefit from the favourable mobile market conditions in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) thanks to a young population and the current low levels of SIM penetration. This report examines the key trends and drivers and provides telecoms market forecasts for mobile services in SSA.

This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of 118 mobile KPIs for Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole and for 11 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service, and for 11 countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile operators.

Data coverage

Connections

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone, non-smartphone

Revenue/ARPU

Service, retail, wholesale

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Traffic

Outgoing voice minutes, MoU

Mobile data traffic

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Worldwide overview

Regional trends

Country-level trends

Forecast methodology and assumptions

About the authors

Countries Covered

Cameroon

Cote d’Ivoire

Ghana

Kenya

Nigeria

Rwanda

South Africa

Sudan

Tanzania

Uganda

Zambia

