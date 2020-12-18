Why Russia’s 2021 general election will differ from previous one – Putin

Moscow, Dec. 18, 2020 (Sputnik/Naija247news) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday explained why the 2021 general election to the lower house of Russian parliament will differ from previous campaigns.

Speaking at his annual news conference in Moscow, Putin said the amendments to the national constitution, which vested new powers in the legislature would make the difference.

“As for the election to the country’s parliament in 2021, then, of course, there will be differences.

“They are determined, first of all, by the fact that we have adopted amendments to the constitution.

“This means that the parliament received more powers in a number of areas, including the formation of the Russian government,” Putin said.

According to the president, now the lower house essentially makes the final decision on the appointment of ministers and deputy prime ministers, and the president is obliged to sign personnel decisions that were taken by the parliament.

“In my opinion, not everyone has realised this, but this significantly increased the importance of work of lawmakers, their responsibility for the country, including for the work of the government.

This link between the parliament and the government is extremely important, in my opinion,” Putin said.

In October, the lower house of the Russian parliament passed federal constitutional legislation on a new procedure for cabinet formation based on the amendments to the national constitution.

Putin was the author of the initiative.

